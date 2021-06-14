BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.39

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 163678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,120 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in BGC Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

