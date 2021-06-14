BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

BHP Group stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,152 ($28.12). 3,670,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,189.29. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm has a market cap of £45.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

