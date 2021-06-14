BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Position Reduced by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 41,792 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.
NYSE BHP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $75.88. 11,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,587. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62.
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
