Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BCYC opened at $30.00 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $225,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $225,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,422 shares of company stock worth $4,501,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.