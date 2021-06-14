Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BCYC opened at $30.00 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $225,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $225,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,422 shares of company stock worth $4,501,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.