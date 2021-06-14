Biogen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.34.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $396.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

