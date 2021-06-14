Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $436.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $436.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Biogen from $458.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $8.67 on Monday, hitting $405.31. 14,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

