Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.64

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 59005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIREF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

