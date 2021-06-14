Birdchain (BIRD) Price Up 94.7% This Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 167.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $139,759.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded 94.7% higher against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00062772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.00784196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00084120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.17 or 0.07955332 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,564,867 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

