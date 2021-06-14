Bit-Z Token Trading Up 116% Over Last 7 Days (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00058638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00798881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.48 or 0.07930639 BTC.

About Bit-Z Token

Bit-Z Token is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

