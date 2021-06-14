BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Hits $7.64 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 87.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. BitBall has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 139.2% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.82 or 0.99914910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002543 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

