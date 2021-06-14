BitBall Price Up 95.7% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. BitBall has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $1.18 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 95.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,035.61 or 0.99623319 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00031451 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008600 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064240 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000968 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007802 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.
BitBall Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”
BitBall Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
