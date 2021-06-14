Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Volume Tops $609,555.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $139.89 million and approximately $609,555.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $310.87 or 0.00775751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars.

