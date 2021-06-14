bitCNY Market Cap Reaches $4.44 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $681,226.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00062704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00166614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00184584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,167.29 or 1.00350524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002680 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

