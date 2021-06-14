Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.37 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.