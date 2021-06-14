Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $995.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

