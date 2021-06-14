Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,337.55

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a market cap of $52,337.55 and approximately $196.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 39,177,947.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.90 or 0.08798479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00062236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,495,096 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

