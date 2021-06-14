Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $2.97

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $554.11 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00007563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044604 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.