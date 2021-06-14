Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.53 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00007192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $543.10 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000991 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00051465 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043566 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

