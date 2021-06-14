Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $43.95 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $57.29 or 0.00146219 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $43.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00330521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00208194 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

