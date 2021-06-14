Bitcoin Gold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.47 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $59.53 or 0.00146904 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $40.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00343879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00208775 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

