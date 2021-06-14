Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $430,333.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00342886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00147867 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00208144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

