Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 43,009,782.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.90 or 0.08834605 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000085 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

