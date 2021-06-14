BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Capitalization Tops $11.68 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004814 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00185290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01061198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.09 or 0.99592542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

