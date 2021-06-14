BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 11% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $5.05 million and $7,099.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00345062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00148111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00208359 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

