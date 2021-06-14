BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. BitCore has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $3,009.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,100.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.51 or 0.06328612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.00 or 0.01537068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.80 or 0.00426605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00145619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00668431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00434465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007117 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040639 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

