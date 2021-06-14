Bithao (BHAO) Reaches Market Cap of $23.75 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a market cap of $23.75 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.00789775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.81 or 0.08010076 BTC.

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

