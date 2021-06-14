Bitradio Hits Market Capitalization of $66,400.52 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $66,400.52 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,095,773 coins and its circulating supply is 10,095,768 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

