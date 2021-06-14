BJ’s Wholesale Club Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 16,189 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,078% compared to the average volume of 1,374 put options.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.26. 735,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,663 shares of company stock worth $4,155,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

