Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

