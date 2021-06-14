Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 273,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 22.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $74.32 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

