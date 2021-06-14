BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

BL stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.11. 459,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,287. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,920 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BlackLine by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.