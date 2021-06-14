BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 68.9% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CII stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

