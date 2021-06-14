BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 68.9% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CII stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $20.84.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
