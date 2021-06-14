BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 13th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE BGT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

