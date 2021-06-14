BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.