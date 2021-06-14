BlackRock Inc. Acquires 274,945 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.14% of MFA Financial worth $184,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 173,741 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 765,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 419,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

MFA stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.