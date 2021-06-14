BlackRock Inc. Acquires 345,281 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.80% of Meredith worth $201,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Meredith by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Meredith by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 89.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 51,040 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 27.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of MDP opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

