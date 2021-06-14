BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.53% of AXIS Capital worth $190,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

