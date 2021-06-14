BlackRock Inc. Buys 10,266 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.67% of Stewart Information Services worth $204,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE STC opened at $59.18 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.