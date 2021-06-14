BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,335,265 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.68% of Green Plains worth $189,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 347.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 178,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,600. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

