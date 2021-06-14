BlackRock Inc. Buys 252,828 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.37% of AerCap worth $181,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after buying an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in AerCap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,674,000 after purchasing an additional 115,523 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $180,167,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in AerCap by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,339,000 after purchasing an additional 386,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,521,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 61,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.51. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

