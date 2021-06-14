BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.20% of AZZ worth $204,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.