BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.49% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $183,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

