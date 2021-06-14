BlackRock Inc. Has $186.63 Million Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.87% of Southside Bancshares worth $186,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

