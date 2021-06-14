BlackRock Inc. Has $197.40 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.50% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $197,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,452,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,058 shares of company stock worth $5,574,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $38.76 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

