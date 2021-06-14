BlackRock Inc. Has $203.60 Million Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.90% of CEVA worth $203,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.14, a PEG ratio of 148.77 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

