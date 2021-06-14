BlackRock Inc. Has $204.51 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.47% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $204,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 196,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 88,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $46.07 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

