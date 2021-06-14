BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.87% of First Bancorp worth $184,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.36 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

