BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $880.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $840.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.