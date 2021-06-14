BlackRock Inc. Purchases 105,700 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.42% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $190,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

RGR stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,287 shares of company stock worth $3,531,447. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

