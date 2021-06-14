BlackRock Inc. Purchases 140,255 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.97% of The Pennant Group worth $183,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.